Halls Chophouse to sell rare bourbon shots to help tornado victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owners of Halls Chophouse plan to raise money to benefit Kentucky tornado victims by selling rare shots of Kentucky bourbon.

Beginning Sunday at Halls Chophouse Charleston, shots from a bottle of rare Buffalo Trace 1995 O.F.C. bourbon will be available for $250 each. The bottle will then move to other Halls Chophouse locations in Summerville’s Nexton, Columbia and Greenville over the course of the week.

All proceeds will go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund set up by Gov. Andy Beshear in response to this month’s deadly storms.

“Our Halls team was deeply saddened to see the devastation wreaked by the tornados in Kentucky and immediately started to explore ways that we could help the victims in this trying time,” Hall Management Group Owner and CEO Tommy Hall said. “We are excited to offer this top-of-the-line, vintage Kentucky bourbon to our guests while providing much-needed assistance to a worthy cause.”

Hall Management Group partnered with liquor wholesaler Mickey Finn’s and owner Rick Havekost for the effort.

Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state on Dec. 15 has increased to 77.

