SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Halls Chophouse to sell rare bourbon shots to help tornado victims

Beginning Sunday at Halls Chophouse Charleston, shots from a bottle of rare Buffalo Trace 1995...
Beginning Sunday at Halls Chophouse Charleston, shots from a bottle of rare Buffalo Trace 1995 O.F.C. bourbon will be available for $250 each to benefit victims of the deadly Kentucky tornadoes.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owners of Halls Chophouse plan to raise money to benefit Kentucky tornado victims by selling rare shots of Kentucky bourbon.

Beginning Sunday at Halls Chophouse Charleston, shots from a bottle of rare Buffalo Trace 1995 O.F.C. bourbon will be available for $250 each. The bottle will then move to other Halls Chophouse locations in Summerville’s Nexton, Columbia and Greenville over the course of the week.

All proceeds will go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund set up by Gov. Andy Beshear in response to this month’s deadly storms.

“Our Halls team was deeply saddened to see the devastation wreaked by the tornados in Kentucky and immediately started to explore ways that we could help the victims in this trying time,” Hall Management Group Owner and CEO Tommy Hall said. “We are excited to offer this top-of-the-line, vintage Kentucky bourbon to our guests while providing much-needed assistance to a worthy cause.”

Hall Management Group partnered with liquor wholesaler Mickey Finn’s and owner Rick Havekost for the effort.

Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state on Dec. 15 has increased to 77.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

The Charleston City Council is considering making a commission designed to address systemic...
City of Charleston considers making Special Commission on Equity permanent again
East Cooper Meals on Wheels is doing more than providing homecooked meals this year.
Non-profit delivers meals, gifts to homebound residents
Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting...
Goose Creek Police release photos in homicide case
The Community Resource Center in Summerville plans to help 3,000 people with a massive grocery...
Tuesday is deadline for signups for toy distribution in Summerville