Hearing set for Tuesday for suspended SC sheriff, former deputy

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina sheriff and a former deputy will be arraigned Tuesday on charges connected with the alleged assault of an inmate.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Marlboro County deputy David Andrew Cook will face a judge in Florence at 1:30 p.m.

Both men were indicted on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office by a Marlboro County grand jury, Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The indictments allege that on or about May 3, 2020, Lemon ordered Cook to deploy his taser on inmate Jarrel Lee Johnson at the Marlboro County Detention Center and “and unlawfully continued to activate the taser at least two times after the initial taser deployment to subdue the suspect while inside the jail,” South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. “The indictments allege that the assault was likely to produce great bodily injury or death.”

One of the indictments against Cook states that he deployed his taser into Johnson’s chest and leg, Kittle said.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon from office with an Executive Order following Lemon’s indictment, governor’s office spokesman Brian Symmes said. McMaster appointed former Bennettsville Police Chief Larry McNeil to serve as interim sheriff until Lemon is acquitted, convicted or the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected in the next general election.

Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement, Wilson’s office said.

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature is a felony with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Common law misconduct in office is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

