Jasper Offensive Prove to be Too Much for Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball dropped its first of two contests at the Cobb Hill & Hammett Classic to Manhattan Monday night, falling 99-75 at McAlister Field House on the campus of The Citadel.

FIVE IN DOUBLE DIGITS

The Bucs saw five players reach double figures, with freshman Claudell Harris Jr. leading the way with 13. Sean Price and Cheikh Faye were right behind with 12, and Kalib Clinton and Taje’ Kelly added 11 apiece. This marks the second time that Harris Jr. has led the way in the scoring department, as his 18 was a team-best against Jacksonville.

SHOOTING, SHOOTING, SHOOTING

Both teams found much success from the floor, as Manhattan shot 51% from the field for the game and Charleston Southern shot 42% including 52% in the second half. That marked the first time that CSU has played in a contest where both teams shot over 42% for the game. Both teams shot over 35% from three as well, with Manhattan finishing with a 38% clip and CSU a 36% clip.

RUNS MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Charleston Southern found the first bucket of the game as Sadarius Bowser won the tip and Cheikh Faye knocked down a three from straight away, but Manhattan quickly took control from there. The Jaspers ran off 17 points in a row following the Faye triple to command the advantage. CSU would not go away, as the Bucs would battle back to remain within striking distance, but Manhattan would close the first half on a 14-5 run to push the advantage to 25 at the midway break.

TALE OF TWO HALVES

The first half was played to the advantage of the Jaspers, as Manhattan used multiple runs to grab the early advantage. The visitors scored 52 points in the first 20:00, outscoring CSU 52-27 and went to the free throw line 20 times (converting 16 of those) compared to the Bucs’ seven trips. On the flip side, Charleston Southern outscored Manhattan 48-47 in the final stanza, including a 22-14 margin from the paint.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern will take part in day two of the Cobb Hill & Hammett Classic, hosted by The Citadel, as they see South Carolina State to finish up their play in the month of December. That contest is slated for a 5:00 p.m. and will conclude play in the Classic.