Kingstree teacher hoping for headphones for middle school students

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Williamsburg County teacher is trying to liven up a subject she says often gets a reputation for being boring.

Marsha Oliver, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Aarts, is part of an international teaching program with Jamaica and started teaching in Williamsburg County in 2017.

She says her 150 students come to her classroom every day eager to learn something new.

Oliver already uses an interactive learning tool in her social studies classes called Nearpod.

She says the game-based technology has given her students an opportunity to have an engaging experience while learning.

“When you see them being so interactive in their learning, it kind of drives you to move and that if I’m doing a whole-class discussion I can use that,” Oliver said.

For her Donors Choose project, Oliver is requesting 150 headphones for her students to use with the Nearpod technology.

She says the use of the headphones will help her students listen and answer questions based on interactive videos and activities.

“It would be a major step towards them being engaged and loving what they do and social studies,” Oliver said.

You can help make Oliver’s Social Studies classes more fun and interactive by donating to her Donors Choose project.

It needs $700 to be fully funded.

You can do donate right now and become a classroom champion by clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

