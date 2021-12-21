SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kingstree teacher hoping for headphones for middle school students

Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts teacher Marsha Oliver uses an interactive learning...
Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts teacher Marsha Oliver uses an interactive learning tool in her social studies classes she says gives her students an opportunity to have an engaging experience while learning.(Marsha Oliver)
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Williamsburg County teacher is trying to liven up a subject she says often gets a reputation for being boring.

Marsha Oliver, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Aarts, is part of an international teaching program with Jamaica and started teaching in Williamsburg County in 2017.

She says her 150 students come to her classroom every day eager to learn something new.

Oliver already uses an interactive learning tool in her social studies classes called Nearpod.

She says the game-based technology has given her students an opportunity to have an engaging experience while learning.

“When you see them being so interactive in their learning, it kind of drives you to move and that if I’m doing a whole-class discussion I can use that,” Oliver said.

For her Donors Choose project, Oliver is requesting 150 headphones for her students to use with the Nearpod technology.

She says the use of the headphones will help her students listen and answer questions based on interactive videos and activities.

“It would be a major step towards them being engaged and loving what they do and social studies,” Oliver said.

You can help make Oliver’s Social Studies classes more fun and interactive by donating to her Donors Choose project.

It needs $700 to be fully funded.

You can do donate right now and become a classroom champion by clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 7 on Johns Island
The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning a body found in the inland waters of...
Coroner confirms body found in Murrells Inlet is missing kayaker
The U.S. Coast Guard says 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was “reported overdue” Sunday morning.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Marquice Rashawn Elmore, 24, is charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery,...
Police arrest man in Savannah Highway murder case

Latest News

A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Police respond to Northwoods Mall after teen shoots himself in the hand inside car
Charleston County ranks second in the state for reported human trafficking, and the co-chair of...
Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force combating rising human trafficking cases
Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators received a call just after 5 p.m....
Authorities identify two men found fatally shot on Orangeburg Co. road
Not a single public comment about the face covering policy was given ahead of the Charleston...
Charleston Co. parents caught off guard by mask mandate set for January