Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner who allegedly kicked him because he wasn’t happy with his food.

According to court documents, this happened in July of last year at Luz’s Place restaurant off of Remount Road.

The lawsuit states after getting some food, Maurice Robinson was dissatisfied with it and complained to the staff and owner Luz Monroy. Court documents state the owner dismissed his complaints and didn’t do anything.

Robinson reportedly then started taking pictures to document the food issue. That’s when the lawsuit states the owner kicked Robinson in the groin.

Police were called and EMS came to the scene.

Because of Monroy’s age, Robinson did not press charges. But after the ordeal, Robinson noticed physical injuries, and the lawsuit states he sustained mental trauma.

Robinson is asking for the amount of money to cover the cost of the action, including attorney’s fees, and punitive damages.

Live 5 News tried to reach out to the restaurant and owner for a comment, but their phone number is no longer in service and no email is listed.

