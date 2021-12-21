Non-Conference Schedule Concludes with No. 16 Duke

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A first-time nationally-ranked opponent inside the Buc Dome capped the non-conference portion of Charleston Southern’s women’s basketball schedule Tuesday with the Buccaneers dropping a 78-35 decision to No. 16 Duke.

FIRST NATIONALLY-RANKED OPPONENT

The Blue Devils were the first Top-25 school to step foot inside the Buccaneer Fieldhouse for a women’s basketball game since CSU started the program in 1976-77. Duke was the fourth ‘Power 5′ conference foe to play the Bucs in the Holy City and the first since North Carolina Jan. 2, 1992. Wake Forest, also a member of the ACC, tipped off against CSU during the 1980-81 and 1982-83 campaigns in the facility.

COMPETITIVE FIRST HALF

Charleston Southern (0-11) went toe-to-toe with Duke during the opening 20 minutes, trailing just 40-24 at the break. The Bucs outshot the Blue Devils 41.7 percent to 32.6 percent, hitting efficient shots with 14 points coming in the paint.CSU also forced more turnovers 9-to-8 during the opening half and matched Duke with 16 points off the bench. Skylar Baltezegar poured in eight points early on 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 at the charity stripe. Janaia Fargo also chipped in six points by the break, draining both of her field goal attempts and not missing on her pair of free throws.

SECOND HALF DIFFERENCE

Duke (9-1) seized control after the intermission, clamping down on defense by holding the Buccaneers to just 4-of-25 field goals while converting 14-of-31 to run away with the score. Charleston Southern was held to single digits in each of the two periods after the half.

FAYE CONTINUES STRONG STRETCH

Alyssia Faye put together another solid effort, tallying eight points to go along with five rebounds. She added two assists and two steals plus a blocked shot.

OFF TO LEAGUE PLAY

The Bucs will take eight days off before resuming play in Rock Hill Dec. 29 for the Big South opener at Winthrop. The two sides will clash at 5 p.m. from inside Winthrop Coliseum on ESPN+.