Non-profit delivers meals, gifts to homebound residents

East Cooper Meals on Wheels is doing more than providing homecooked meals this year.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) – Volunteers with East Cooper Meals on Wheels are filling their cars with more than just meals this holiday season.

The non-profit is delivering gifts to homebound residents of all ages. The presents are all donated by community organizations, containing contain towels and hygiene products, among other necessities.

“And scarves, gloves, blankets,” says volunteer Dianne Smith.

Smith says she likes to get to know the people on her route to make their holidays, and every day, even more special.

“I even actually go visit some of these people when it’s not meals on wheels day just because they’re my friend now,” Smith says. “I probably get more out of it than they do.”

East Cooper Meals on Wheels has about 400 volunteers serving over 700 residents each year. Volunteers work on 21 routes on any given day, according to organization officials.

“The volunteers make the magic happen,” according to Executive Director George Roberts.

“We’ve also seen drivers this morning that have baked cookies and have them for everyone on their route,” Roberts says. “Just a lot of special things for the holidays to let them know they’re not forgotten.”

Smith says she has ways to make her visits to recipients even more special.

“A lot of energy and make them feel special because they are special. It’s not just a meal, it’s a relationship, a friendship.”

If you’d like to volunteer or apply for assistance, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

