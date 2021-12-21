Petition created to stop a nonprofit’s proposal aimed at helping Charleston Co. schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community activists are calling on the Charleston County School District to vote against the Reimagine Schools proposal introduced by the Coastal Community Foundation on Dec. 13. A petition to reject the idea was started by Stand As One and has around 400 signatures at the time this article was published .

Stand As One, led by Justin Hunt, is one of the main organizations responsible for some of the protests and demonstrations in downtown Charleston during the last year. The petition accuses the Coastal Community Foundation of pushing to privatize public schools. Rev. Charles Glover, a constituent board member in District 23, says he didn’t know about the proposal until it was presented to the board of trustees.

“It doesn’t matter how much money the Coastal Community Foundation has, they’re trying to privatize our district because of the development that’s coming to the area. This thing is all about money,” Glover said. “It’s all about money and no we are not going to privatize our district. What you need to do is give us what we need to educate our kids and our district, and we’d be just fine.”

Glover is also the national vice president of the Racial Justice Network.

President and CEO of CCF, Darrin Goss Sr., says everything about the petition is either completely inaccurate or a major misinterpretation of the proposal.



“The real word is public-private partnership, which I think is confusing and because when we use the word public-private partnership I think privatization becomes part of the discussion. We are not part trying to privatize schools whatsoever,” Goss said. “What we are advocating for is the best school models to support our most challenged students in our most challenged environments and that includes traditionally run schools that might request waivers under the Schools of Innovation law and the CCSD new policy. It might include separately managed schools of innovations or Reimagined schools from a third party nonprofit and a combination of management.”

Under the Reimagine Schools proposals three community commissions would be created to determine the best model for certain school in districts 4, 9, 20, and 23. The program is designed to encourage those commissions to opt for a School of Innovation designation that allows them get around certain state regulations. The changes could be as simple as what happened to North Charleston High School when it became a School of Innovation managed by the school district but could go as far as a public-private partnership similar to the model used by Meeting Street Schools.

What has some worried is the sheer amount of money Goss’ proposal requires. He has asked the school board to set aside nearly $32 million to implement the changes the commissions would propose.

He says none of that money would ever be controlled by CCF and says CCF is simply a convener – a group that brings people together. CCF has not explained how members of each commission would be chosen.

However, opponents argue that CCF and Goss specifically were big factors in getting the Schools of Innovation legislation passed in the first place and has played a role in previous attempts to reinvigorate many of these same schools.

Opponents also argue there are already community groups in place to do the job Reimagine’s commissions would do. Each school has a School Improvement Council and each district has a constituent board.

If the commission opts into a public-private partnership, the school board would still have to approve the move. Goss says CCF is not in the business of managing schools and would not manage any schools that goes the route of public-private partnership. However CCF – as a convener – could recommend or offer up one of the many organizations it supports to be the manager of a public-private partnership school.

The school board has called a special meeting for Jan. 10 to take up the proposal. Several members of the school board expressed support for approving the proposal the day it was presented, but agreed to allow extra time for community input and a chance for CCF to elaborate more on how the commissions would be picked.

CCF released the following statement on the petition.

The petition that’s been posted online is inaccurately representing the facts that have been carefully detailed in the Reimagine Schools proposal. What Coastal Community Foundation is recommending is that CCSD invest in establishing and fully resourcing a public engagement process so that turnaround plans for the underperforming schools in the district are created by those most impacted (parents, educators, guardians) alongside elected School Board members and School Improvement Council members. The plans the commissions come up with would then be voted on by the School Board, and we are recommending that CCSD set aside $31.1 million to ensure the funds are available to put the plans in action for those schools.

The petitioners claim that the proposal is a bid for privatization, and that approving it would give “management control to an unnamed third-party group.” This is far from the truth. As part of their process, commissions of each feeder pattern will be tasked with identifying the best management structure for each school in their feeder patterns, after deliberating several possibilities. One option is a nonprofit-managed public school of innovation — an option that any school in South Carolina can pursue now under the new Public School of Innovation law. Our proposal doesn’t recommend one option over another, we leave that decision-making to the commissions. However, to support the schools that do choose that route, we recommend that CCSD assist in establishing a separately managed nonprofit in which those schools can be assigned for the purposes of contract management and administration.

CCF advocated for the Public School of Innovation law this year because we believe schools that continue to underperform in economically distressed areas need tailored approaches and flexibility to create learning environments that meet the unique needs of those particular students. In some of these cases, a nonprofit management organization can be the right option for a school that needs significant support. Again, we leave it to communities to evaluate and make those choices.

The petition also claims that CCF sought no educator or community input. Above all else, Reimagine Schools is rooted in the belief that the key to success in turning around schools is ensuring community engagement and partnership before a school is changed in any way. We are proposing a process by which CCSD can take the lessons learned from the Mission Critical effort and create a more inclusive, fully public, community input process with all the key resources and stakeholders involved so that each community can reach decisions about transforming their schools into the learning environments that their students need and deserve.

We know that those who have signed the petition want what’s best for the students of CCSD, and we hope that they will give Reimagine Schools a second look to better understand how we are aiming to give students in economically distressed areas the resources they need to succeed, based on their community context and lived experiences.

