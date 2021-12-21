SC Lottery
Police respond to Northwoods Mall after teen shoots himself in the hand inside car

A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had shot himself in the hand while inside a car.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON , S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers responded to Northwoods Mall after receiving a report of a teenager suffering a gunshot injury while in a car Monday evening.

A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had shot himself in the hand while inside a car.

“The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” police said.

According to police, officers found a second gun hidden in the woods at the mall.

Investigators said a second 15 year old boy and the injured juvenile are both facing charges of possession of a weapon under 21, discharging a firearm within the city limits and possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number.

