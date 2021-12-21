SC Lottery
SC attorney general joins lawsuit to block Head Start mandates

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Tuesday that he has joined a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s mandates involving Head Start.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the suit is against the administration’s requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID-19 shots for all staff and volunteers in the Head Start programs, which are resources for underserved children and their families.

Wilson said forcing teachers, contractors, and volunteers in these programs to be vaccinated by Jan. 31 will cost jobs and programing.

The lawsuit alleges that the mandate is beyond the Executive Branch’s authority, contrary to law, and arbitrary and capricious and also violates the APA’s Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the Nondelegation Doctrine, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, the Spending Clause, and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999.

The multi-state lawsuit is being led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and is joined by attorney generals from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

