SC reports 3,800 new COVID cases since Saturday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a 23% in new COVID cases since Saturday compared with the previous week’s three-day total.

DHEC reported 3,801 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The agency reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour basis, so Monday’s totals involved data collected between last Thursday and Saturday.

Last week’s three-day total reported on Dec. 13 was 3,099.

DAY REPORTEDNEW CASESNEW DEATHS% POSITIVE
Saturday (Thursday’s data)1,42546.0%
Sunday (Friday’s data)1,284326.2%
Monday (Saturday’s data)1,09216.6%

DHEC reported 37 deaths over the three days, 31 of those confirmed and six probable, an increase of seven over last week’s three-day death toll of 30.

The average percent positive for the three days of data was 6.3%, but the figure slowly rose over those three days.

Here is a breakdown by county of new cases and deaths reported over the three days:

COUNTY (3-Day Totals)CONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES		CONFIRMED
DEATHS		PROBABLE
DEATHS		TOTAL
NEW DEATHS
Beaufort County582886000
Berkeley County7539114112
Charleston County203109312213
Colleton County6713000
Dorchester County7088158000
Georgetown County102333000
Williamsburg County8311000

DHEC released a breakdown of the total number of deaths by county noting the age group or groups of the patients. The agency only provides a specific number of deaths when it is higher than five. Here are the Lowcountry county totals:

COUNTYDEATHS (Dec. 5-11)AGE GROUP(S)
Beaufort CountyLess than 5Elderly
Berkeley CountyLess than 5Elderly
Charleston CountyLess than 5Middle Aged, Elderly
Colleton CountyLess than 5Elderly
Dorchester CountyLess than 5Middle Aged, Elderly
Georgetown CountyLess than 5Middle Aged
Williamsburg County0

For reporting purposes, DHEC defines “Pediatric” as patients 17 and younger; “Young Adult” as patients 18-34; “Middle Aged” as patients 35-64″ and “Elderly” as patients 65 and older.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 940,135 cases of COVID-19 and 14,498 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases749,656190,479940,135
Total Deaths12,5321,96614,498

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



