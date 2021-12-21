SC reports 3,800 new COVID cases since Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a 23% in new COVID cases since Saturday compared with the previous week’s three-day total.
DHEC reported 3,801 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The agency reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour basis, so Monday’s totals involved data collected between last Thursday and Saturday.
Last week’s three-day total reported on Dec. 13 was 3,099.
|DAY REPORTED
|NEW CASES
|NEW DEATHS
|% POSITIVE
|Saturday (Thursday’s data)
|1,425
|4
|6.0%
|Sunday (Friday’s data)
|1,284
|32
|6.2%
|Monday (Saturday’s data)
|1,092
|1
|6.6%
DHEC reported 37 deaths over the three days, 31 of those confirmed and six probable, an increase of seven over last week’s three-day death toll of 30.
The average percent positive for the three days of data was 6.3%, but the figure slowly rose over those three days.
Here is a breakdown by county of new cases and deaths reported over the three days:
|COUNTY (3-Day Totals)
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|CONFIRMED
DEATHS
|PROBABLE
DEATHS
|TOTAL
NEW DEATHS
|Beaufort County
|58
|28
|86
|0
|0
|0
|Berkeley County
|75
|39
|114
|1
|1
|2
|Charleston County
|203
|109
|312
|2
|1
|3
|Colleton County
|6
|7
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Dorchester County
|70
|88
|158
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown County
|10
|23
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Williamsburg County
|8
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
DHEC released a breakdown of the total number of deaths by county noting the age group or groups of the patients. The agency only provides a specific number of deaths when it is higher than five. Here are the Lowcountry county totals:
|COUNTY
|DEATHS (Dec. 5-11)
|AGE GROUP(S)
|Beaufort County
|Less than 5
|Elderly
|Berkeley County
|Less than 5
|Elderly
|Charleston County
|Less than 5
|Middle Aged, Elderly
|Colleton County
|Less than 5
|Elderly
|Dorchester County
|Less than 5
|Middle Aged, Elderly
|Georgetown County
|Less than 5
|Middle Aged
|Williamsburg County
|0
For reporting purposes, DHEC defines “Pediatric” as patients 17 and younger; “Young Adult” as patients 18-34; “Middle Aged” as patients 35-64″ and “Elderly” as patients 65 and older.
Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 940,135 cases of COVID-19 and 14,498 deaths in the state from COVID-19.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|749,656
|190,479
|940,135
|Total Deaths
|12,532
|1,966
|14,498
