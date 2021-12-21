SC reports 3,800 new COVID cases since Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a 23% in new COVID cases since Saturday compared with the previous week’s three-day total.

DHEC reported 3,801 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The agency reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour basis, so Monday’s totals involved data collected between last Thursday and Saturday.

Last week’s three-day total reported on Dec. 13 was 3,099.

DAY REPORTED NEW CASES NEW DEATHS % POSITIVE Saturday (Thursday’s data) 1,425 4 6.0% Sunday (Friday’s data) 1,284 32 6.2% Monday (Saturday’s data) 1,092 1 6.6%

DHEC reported 37 deaths over the three days, 31 of those confirmed and six probable, an increase of seven over last week’s three-day death toll of 30.

The average percent positive for the three days of data was 6.3%, but the figure slowly rose over those three days.

Here is a breakdown by county of new cases and deaths reported over the three days:

COUNTY (3-Day Totals) CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES CONFIRMED

DEATHS PROBABLE

DEATHS TOTAL

NEW DEATHS Beaufort County 58 28 86 0 0 0 Berkeley County 75 39 114 1 1 2 Charleston County 203 109 312 2 1 3 Colleton County 6 7 13 0 0 0 Dorchester County 70 88 158 0 0 0 Georgetown County 10 23 33 0 0 0 Williamsburg County 8 3 11 0 0 0

DHEC released a breakdown of the total number of deaths by county noting the age group or groups of the patients. The agency only provides a specific number of deaths when it is higher than five. Here are the Lowcountry county totals:

COUNTY DEATHS (Dec. 5-11) AGE GROUP(S) Beaufort County Less than 5 Elderly Berkeley County Less than 5 Elderly Charleston County Less than 5 Middle Aged, Elderly Colleton County Less than 5 Elderly Dorchester County Less than 5 Middle Aged, Elderly Georgetown County Less than 5 Middle Aged Williamsburg County 0

For reporting purposes, DHEC defines “Pediatric” as patients 17 and younger; “Young Adult” as patients 18-34; “Middle Aged” as patients 35-64″ and “Elderly” as patients 65 and older.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 940,135 cases of COVID-19 and 14,498 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 749,656 190,479 940,135 Total Deaths 12,532 1,966 14,498

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.