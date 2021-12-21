SC Lottery
SC reports more than 900 new COVID cases, 14 deaths

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 933 new COVID-19 cases and at least the fourth consecutive daily increase in the percent-positive rate.

DHEC said the 933 new cases include 649 confirmed and 284 probable cases. A total of 137 of those 933 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County448
Berkeley County131023
Charleston County402767
Colleton County213
Dorchester County91322
Georgetown County279
Williamsburg County325

It reported 14 deaths, including 12 confirmed and two confirmed deaths. One of the confirmed deaths was in Dorchester County and one of the probable deaths was in Williamsburg County.

The percent positive rate was 6.9%, up from 6.6% reported in Monday’s data. But it’s still below last Friday’s rate, which was 7.3%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Tuesday represented Sunday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 941,029 cases of COVID-19 and 14,512 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases750,333190,696941,029
Total Deaths12,5441,96814,512

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



