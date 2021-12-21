SC reports more than 900 new COVID cases, 14 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 933 new COVID-19 cases and at least the fourth consecutive daily increase in the percent-positive rate.

DHEC said the 933 new cases include 649 confirmed and 284 probable cases. A total of 137 of those 933 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 4 4 8 Berkeley County 13 10 23 Charleston County 40 27 67 Colleton County 2 1 3 Dorchester County 9 13 22 Georgetown County 2 7 9 Williamsburg County 3 2 5

It reported 14 deaths, including 12 confirmed and two confirmed deaths. One of the confirmed deaths was in Dorchester County and one of the probable deaths was in Williamsburg County.

The percent positive rate was 6.9%, up from 6.6% reported in Monday’s data. But it’s still below last Friday’s rate, which was 7.3%.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Tuesday represented Sunday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 941,029 cases of COVID-19 and 14,512 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 750,333 190,696 941,029 Total Deaths 12,544 1,968 14,512

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.