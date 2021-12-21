SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Some Ridgeville residents under boil water advisory

The advisory is in effect for the area of 192 Powerhouse Road, according to a Facebook post...
The advisory is in effect for the area of 192 Powerhouse Road, according to a Facebook post from Dorchester County government.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department issued a boil water advisory following a water line break.

The advisory is in effect for the area of 192 Powerhouse Road, according to a Facebook post from Dorchester County government.

“When the water supply is restored, customers are advised to boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking,” the post states. “Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.”

Dorchester County says it will notify residents when the water is safe for consumption.

Anyone with questions should call customer service at 843-832-0075 or 843-563-0075.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

Charleston County deputies will assist with the giveaway outside Cricket Wireless at 3421...
Group to hand out free turkeys Tuesday afternoon
A crash in the eastbound lane of I-26 near University Boulevard was causing nearly a four-mile...
Traffic moving on I-26 after crash near University Blvd.
One80 Place provides move-out kits to people and families when they leave the shelter. The kits...
One80 Place asking for move-out kit donations this holiday season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police to help 9 families in 'Operation Christmas Joy'