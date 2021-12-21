Some Ridgeville residents under boil water advisory

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department issued a boil water advisory following a water line break.

The advisory is in effect for the area of 192 Powerhouse Road, according to a Facebook post from Dorchester County government.

“When the water supply is restored, customers are advised to boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking,” the post states. “Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.”

Dorchester County says it will notify residents when the water is safe for consumption.

Anyone with questions should call customer service at 843-832-0075 or 843-563-0075.

