SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday morning, Dec. 21,...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021. The rocket is carrying supplies for the International Space Station.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched Christmas gifts, goodies and supplies to the International Space Station on Tuesday and got a present in return: the company’s 100th successful rocket landing.

The predawn liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as the Falcon rocket hoisted a Dragon capsule loaded with more than 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of gear for the station’s seven astronauts. Several minutes later, the first-stage booster landed upright on an ocean platform, six years to the day that Elon Musk’s company accomplished its first booster touchdown in 2015.

This particular booster was making its first flight. A few days ago, a SpaceX booster made its 11th flight.

“It’s critical to lower the cost of spaceflight to continue to reuse these boosters more and more times. A hundred is a big milestone, so we’re excited about that,” said SpaceX’s Sarah Walker, a mission manager. “We’re also excited to see how few new boosters we have to produce as the years go by.”

Among the items due to arrive at the space station Wednesday: Christmas presents from the astronauts’ families, as well as smoked fish and turkey, green beans and fruitcake for a holiday feast. NASA’s space station program manager Joel Montalbano wouldn’t divulge anything else. “I won’t get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what’s going to be sent up,” he told reporters on the eve of launch.

The delivery also includes a laundry detergent experiment. Station astronauts currently trash their dirty clothes; Procter & Gamble Co. is developing a fully degradable detergent for eventual use at the station, on the moon and beyond.

SpaceX is ending the year with 31 launches, the most ever by the company.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
President Biden plans to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for...
Biden to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for holiday gatherings
The advisory is in effect for the area of 192 Powerhouse Road, according to a Facebook post...
Some Ridgeville residents under boil water advisory
The governor suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon after he was indicted on charges...
Hearing set for Tuesday for suspended SC sheriff, former deputy
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son