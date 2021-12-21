SC Lottery
Tuesday is deadline for signups for toy distribution in Summerville

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center will hold a massive giveaway of grocery items including toys for children Wednesday.

The event is being held at 2 p.m. at Doty Park on North Laurel Street in Summerville beginning at 2 p.m.

But for children to receive gifts, they must be pre-registered by 4 p.m. Tuesday. To pre-register, parents must call 843-499-9498.

The giveaway will include grocery items and baby supplies as well as toys for registered children.

Executive Director Louis Smith says they expect to help more than 3,000 people at the event.

