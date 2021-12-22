SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered inside the home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children.(AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Wednesday.

Relatives of the family discovered the victims Saturday night in a home in south Moorhead when the went to check on them after not hearing from them. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday.

Officials with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul examined blood samples to determine cause of death. Those tests showed a lethal level of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

Police Chief Shannon Monroe said the carbon monoxide came from either the home’s furnace or a Kia van in the garage. He said further tests were being done to determine whether the victims had hydrogen cyanide in their blood, which would point to the van, and those tests might take up to eight weeks.

Investigators found that a carbon monoxide detector in the garage had been removed and replaced with a smoke-only detector.

“We have not found anything indicating any kind of criminal activity,” Monroe said at a news conference.

The family members were identified earlier as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7, and Marbely Hernandez, 5. They all lived together in the home, police said.

Family members who gathered at the house Monday to share stories described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from turmoil in Honduras. They had been in the United States between three and eight years, a family translator said.

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting...
Goose Creek Police release photos in homicide case
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact, VP exposed
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial end 3rd day of deliberations with no verdict
Hundreds of people will soon be able to receive free dental services due to an expansion of a...
Free dental clinic expands in North Charleston, partnership between dentists and church
Ahead of the holidays, one North Charleston family is still heartbroken and left with many...
N. Charleston family searching for answers one year after man’s unsolved murder
According to police, authorities are rerouting traffic at South Main Street/West Richardson...
Summerville police rerouting traffic after large paint container spills in roadway