Bulldogs Nearly Force Overtime on Final Shot

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Brent Davis’ three-pointer at the buzzer bounced out as The Citadel fell 77-74 to Manhattan in the final game of the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic Tuesday evening inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: Manhattan 77, The Citadel 74

Records: Manhattan (8-3), The Citadel (6-5)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Manhattan leads 1-0

How it Happened

· Brady Spence pulled down an offensive rebound and put it back to tie the game with 6:10 remaining.

· Manhattan hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to open a four-point lead with just over five minutes to play.

· The Jaspers were able to push the advantage to five points on two different occasions, but the Bulldogs would not go away.

· Brent Davis was fouled on a three-pointer and made all three foul shots to make it a two point game.

· Manhattan made one of two free throws with eight seconds left to make it a three point game.

· The Jaspers committed the foul to send the Bulldogs to the line.

· After the first three bounced out, Davis corralled the rebound and got a good look as the buzzer sounded. The ball hit the front of the rim and bounced out.

· The game was physical from the get go as both teams tried to establish the paint.

· Manhattan was able to open an eight-point advantage near the midway point of the first half, but the Bulldogs responded with a 13-0 run to take a 25-20 advantage. Jerry Higgins, III helped fuel the run with back-to-back three-pointers.

· The lead would grow to as many as points before the Bulldogs took a 40-34 lead into the locker room.

Inside the Box Score

· Hayden Brown led the offense with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals.

· Jason Roche went 4-of-9 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

· Brent Davis was the third Bulldog in double figures with 10 points.

· Jerry Higgins, III had his best game of the season as he finished with eight points and seven assists. He also added three rebounds and an assist.

Up Next

The Citadel opens Southern Conference play on Dec. 29 as the Bulldogs welcome Mercer to McAlister Field House. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.