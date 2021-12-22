SC Lottery
Charges upgraded for man arrested in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store

Dartez Lamart Ferguson Jr was charged with murder after an investigation led to more evidence...
Dartez Lamart Ferguson Jr was charged with murder after an investigation led to more evidence in a Nov. 8 shooting at A1 Grocery store on Dorchester Road, officers say.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says charges for a 25-year-old man arrested last month have been upgraded to murder.

Dartez Lamart Ferguson Jr was charged with murder after an investigation led to more evidence in a Nov. 8 shooting at A1 Grocery store on Dorchester Road, officers say.

Officers say the victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Ferguson was originally arrested in November and charged with accessory after the fact of murder, police say.

