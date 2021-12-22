SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely to declare for NFL draft

(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Coastal Carolina’s biggest offensive playmakers will be taking his game to the next level.

Senior tight end Isaiah Likely announced Wednesday that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the news official via a statement on Twitter in which he thanked his family, teammates and fans for their support.

“I am excited for the road ahead and the challenges of attaining my ultimate goals in professional football,” Likely wrote in part. “I can’t wait for you all to be there with me for the ride.”

Likely is coming off a highly-decorated season at Coastal, becoming a favorite veteran target of quarterback Grayson McCall with nearly 1,000 receiving yards. He was also the fifth Chanticler to eclipse 2,000 career receiving yards.

RELATED STORY | Grayson McCall returning to Coastal Carolina for junior season

The Massachusetts native was also named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Pro Football Network. Likely was also a first-team All-Sun Belt selection and received invites to both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl.

He was also named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting...
Goose Creek Police release photos in homicide case
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

SC State's TJ Madlock named MEAC Rookie of the Week
SC State’s Madlock Earns MEAC Weekly Top Honor
The College of Charleston held on for an 82-80 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday
Charleston Wins Road Thriller at Old Dominion, 82-80
Clemson guard David Collins (13) shoots in front of Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during...
Clemson snaps 11-game losing skid against Virginia, 67-50
South Carolina moved to 9-3 with a win over Army on Wednesday
Carters lead South Carolina over Army 105-75