Crews extinguish small generator fire on MUSC roof

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews extinguished a fire on the roof of the main hospital at MUSC Wednesday.

MUSC Chief Security Officer Kevin Boyd says the fire has been extinguished and the Charleston Fire Department is assessing the scene.

Boyd says there appears to be no threat at this time.

The Charleston Fire Department says they found a small fire near a roof-mounted generator and are working to open a section of the roof that was damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials with MUSC say an evacuation was initiated at the hospital, but has since been canceled.

