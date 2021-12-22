SC Lottery
Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Ladson.

Investigators say surveillance images released Wednesday show a pickup truck that might have struck a moped from behind around 11:51 p.m. Dec. 10 near 10475 Highway 78.

Deputies say the dark-color pickup truck left the scene and could have damage to the front right bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or dispatch after hours at 843-743-7200. anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Investigators say surveilence images released Wednesday show a pickup truck that might have struck a moped from behind around 11:51 p.m. Dec. 10 near 10475 Highway 78.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

