Deputies searching for missing Fla. man; SUV found in Georgetown
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing by his family.
Deputies are looking for 67-year-old Forest Henry Hare of Jacksonville, Fla.
A report states that his SUV was recovered from South Fraser Street in Georgetown around 5 p.m. after a search on Wednesday.
“Anyone with information should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102,” the sheriff’s office said.
