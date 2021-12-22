SC Lottery
Deputies searching for missing Fla. man; SUV found in Georgetown

Deputies are looking for 67-year-old Forest Henry Hare of Jacksonville, Fla.
Deputies are looking for 67-year-old Forest Henry Hare of Jacksonville, Fla.(GCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing by his family.

Deputies are looking for 67-year-old Forest Henry Hare of Jacksonville, Fla.

A report states that his SUV was recovered from South Fraser Street in Georgetown around 5 p.m. after a search on Wednesday.

“Anyone with information should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102,” the sheriff’s office said.

MAN REPORTED MISSING Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported...

Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

