SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate...
Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate them. The boys were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December.(Source: UNICEF via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan.

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.

After months of recovery, the family is back home in Yemen.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a UNICEF press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.”

UNICEF and private donors covered all the costs of the procedure. The organization says this is one happy story among millions of children suffering in Yemen after seven years of civil war.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting...
Goose Creek Police release photos in homicide case
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food

Latest News

Bulldogs Nearly Force Overtime on Final Shot
VIDEO: Bulldogs Nearly Force Overtime on Final Shot
The Charleston City Council passed on a first reading that will make a commission designed to...
City of Charleston passes 1st reading of measure to make special commission permanent
South Carolina State Uses Strong Second Half to Best Bucs
VIDEO: South Carolina State Uses Strong Second Half to Best Bucs
Non-Conference Schedule Concludes with No. 16 Duke
VIDEO: Non-Conference Schedule Concludes with No. 16 Duke
Jose Javier Reyes-Escobar was in the hospital for injuries he sustained in a collision from...
Man suspected in crash that killed one, injured several released from hospital