Free dental clinic expands in North Charleston, partnership between dentists and church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people will soon be able to receive free dental services due to an expansion of a partnership between a North Charleston church and a non-profit dental clinic.

Since first opening in 1998, North Charleston Dental Outreach said it has provided more than $375,000 worth of dental care for people in the community.

Come summer of 2022, North Charleston Dental Outreach will have a new home. While the non-profit has been offering free dental care to people for more than 20 years, organizers said it’s time for an expansion to reach more people in the community.

The new location will be right next door to the Destiny Worship Center off Azalea Drive in North Charleston. People will be able to walk in and receive free dental services like emergency surgeries, teeth cleanings and removals.

Dr. Bill Sasser and Pastor Larry Goss formed a partnership to offer dental care for many people in the community who don’t have insurance or can’t afford care from a private dental practice.

“Partner with people who know the people in this community more than we do. That’s why we’re excited for this partnership because they’re right there in the community and can direct us on the right path,” said Dr. Sasser, Dental Director of North Charleston Dental Outreach.

The current clinic has three treatment rooms but organizers said it barely has any space for equipment or patients and has outdated technology.

Dr. Sasser and Pastor Goss said the new clinic will be double the size of the current location off Reynolds Avenue. They said it’ll also be fully handicap accessible, have updated technology, and will provide more education and preventative dental measures for patients.

“Not only will people receive services they need or can’t afford, but they can have connections. So after they’ve received dental services, they can come over to the church or food distribution to get resources for them as well,” said Larry Goss, Senior Pastor of the Destiny Worship Center.

The clinic operates with about 20 volunteers. Some are dentists from private practices, and others are dental students from MUSC. Organizers said they hope the new expansion will bring more volunteers to provide more services. The clinic said funds for the expansion came from community donations and some grants.

The clinic said free services aren’t only limited to people in North Charleston since they’ve had patients travel from Walterboro, Orangeburg and North Carolina.

