Georgetown’s ‘Hair Hat Lady’ honored for charity work

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown paid tribute to a woman who is known as “The Hair Hat Lady.”

Denise Washington received a proclamation from Mayor Brendon Barber recognizing her for her efforts with the Helping Hands organization, an emergency assistance center and food pantry serving people and families who are experiencing hard times.

Washington earned her nickname for her artistic talent at braiding hair that allows her to create hats made with synthetic hair.

