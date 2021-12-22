SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown’s ‘Hair Hat Lady’ honored for charity work

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown paid tribute to a woman who is known as “The Hair Hat Lady.”

Denise Washington received a proclamation from Mayor Brendon Barber recognizing her for her efforts with the Helping Hands organization, an emergency assistance center and food pantry serving people and families who are experiencing hard times.

Washington earned her nickname for her artistic talent at braiding hair that allows her to create hats made with synthetic hair.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
The Colleton County School District, through the Insurance Reserve Fund, paid out $67,500 after...
Rumors of illicit affair among staff at Colleton County school prompt $67k payout
Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Eva and Faith Durinsky are surprised after getting a cat hand-delivered by the animal society...
Charleston Animal Society gives family an especially meow-y Christmas
The 2021 Birthday Party for Jesus sent 7 trucks filled with wrapped gifts, groceries, supplies,...
Birthday Party for Jesus serves 1,000 on Christmas morning
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island