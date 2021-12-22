Goudelock, Chigges headline CofC Hall of Fame Athletics Class

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 2022 College of Charleston Athletics Hall of Fame Class has been selected and the group of six honorees will be inducted on Jan. 29, 2022 with a special ceremony.

This year’s star-studded class will include two-time SoCon Pitcher of the Year Nick Chigges, three-time ICSA All-American sailor Alana O’Reilly, CofC Basketball’s all-time leading scorer Andrew Goudelock, 2005 SoCon Volleyball Player of the Year Kaycie Carr, the first CofC track & field athlete to make NCAA Regionals in Chakosha Lance, and honorary inductee Dr. John Graham, who dedicated more than 25 years of service to CofC’s Sports Medicine department. Goudelock, who is still playing professionally, will not be in attendance on Jan. 29, but will be honored at a future year’s Hall of Fame ceremony.

The College of Charleston Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Saturday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. at TD Arena. Tickets to the event are $20 and include entrance to the event, a seat at a table, breakfast, beverages and more. To register for the event, visit www.cofcsports.com/HoF22Event.

2022 Hall of Fame Inductees

Nick Chigges – Baseball

Played for the Cougars from 2004 to 2007 and is the program’s all-time leader in wins (31) and innings pitched (346.0). Ranks second all-time in strikeouts (333) and third in winning percentage (.861). Three-Time Collegiate Baseball/Louisville Slugger All-American and Two-Time Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year. Ranked third in the nation in ERA (1.40) in 2006. Helped the Cougars to a 180-67 overall record and a 94-27 mark in SoCon play. Four-Time Southern Conference Champion. Led the Cougars to three-straight NCAA Regional appearances. Member of the 2006 NCAA Lexington Regional Championship team. Named to the NCAA Lexington Regional All- Tournament Team after a dominating 13-strikeout shutout of Ball State to put the Cougars in the Regional title game. Selected in the 13th round of the 2007 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the New York Yankees. Graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality & tourism management.

Alana O’Reilly – Sailing

Sailed for the Cougars from 2002 to 2006. Named Quantum Female Sailor of the Year in 2006 – the first women’s sailor in program history to receive such honor. Three-Time ICSA Women’s All-American in 2004, 2005 and 2006. Won the Madeleine Trophy for A - Division low skipper at ICSA Nationals in 2006. Led College of Charleston to the program’s first-ever Women’s National (Dinghy) Championship title in 2006. Conducted an Olympic campaign in 2011-12, finished second in the Olympic Trails and placed third at the Women’s Match Racing World Championship. Graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Andrew Goudelock – Men’s Basketball

The Cougars’ all-time leading scorer tabulating 2,571 career points from 2007 to 2011 which ranks 46th all-time in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball record books, Ranks first all-time in career games played (140), career field goals made (956), career 3-pointers made (396), career free-throw percentage (.838). He also ranks sixth all-time in career assists (424) and 17th all-time in career steals (130) . Only the third player in program history to be named an Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention in 2011. Honored as Southern Conference Player of the Year by both the coaches and media in 2011. Three-Time All- SoCon First Team selection in 2009, 2010 and 2011. Earned All-SoCon Second Team and All-SoCon Freshman Team honors in 2008. Led the Cougars to a South Division Southern Conference Championship title and automatic NIT berth under Head Coach Bobby Cremins in 2011. CofC reached the NIT Quarterfinals in 2011 – the longest postseason run by any team in program history. Averaged 23.4 points per game during his senior season which ranked No. 4 nationally. Recorded four career double-doubles and eight 30-point games ... Became only the second player in school history to be drafted into the NBA. Was drafted 46th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. Made appearances in the NBA Playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-13) and Houston Rockets (2016). His professional playing career highlights include being named NBA D-League MVP in 2013, All-NBA D-League First Team in 2013, EuroCup MVP in 2014, All-EuroCup First Team in 2014 and All-EuroLeague Second Team in 2015.

Dr. John Graham (Honorary)

Dr. Graham worked side by side with the College of Charleston Athletics Department and Sports Medicine department for over 25 years. He was an integral part of our student-athlete health and success since we moved from an NAIA institution to current day success. Dr. Graham was the sole Orthopedic Provider for our department for the last 25 years and during this graciously assisted us with answering calls, evaluating injuries, and performing surgeries on our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. He has helped mold and shape the care we provide today. He provided his time free of charge twice a week to have Orthopedic clinics in the athletic training rooms at both Patriot’s Point and TD Arena (before that at Remley’s Point and the Johnson Center). He has performed hundreds of surgeries and seen thousands of student-athletes. He has cared for All-Americans, Olympic competitors, and professional athletes while they represented CofC collegiately. Dr. John Graham represented our school values and expectations at the highest levels during his time with us!

Kaycie Carr – Volleyball

Played for the Cougars from 2002 to 2005 and ranks third all-time in career assists (4,242). Also ranks second all-time in assists per set (12.02). Two-Time All-Southern Conference First Team selection. Named 2005 Southern Conference Player of the Year and 2004 AVCA All-South Region Honorable Mention. Four-Time Southern Conference Champion. Led the Cougars to three NCAA Tournament appearances including a berth in the NCAA Second Round in 2005. Helped CofC to a 115-20 overall record and a 68-4 mark in SoCon play. Holds the program’s single-season record (rally-scoring era) in assists per set. Graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Chakosha Lance – Track & Field

Competed for the Cougars from 2003 through 2006. Became the first College of Charleston track & field athlete to compete at NCAA Regionals finishing 24th in the hammer throw in 2004. Returned to the regional meet in 2006 with a 20th-place finish in the same event. Still holds the school and Southern Conference indoor record in the weight throw (19.54 meters) and owns the third-best indoor shot put mark (12.41 meters) in the CofC record books. In outdoor competition, she ranks first all-time in school history in the hammer throw (55.36 meters), third in the discus (40.54 meters) and fourth in the shot put (12.51 meters). Captured four Southern Conference titles including the indoor weight throw each year from 2004 through 2006 and the outdoor hammer throw in 2004. Named the Most Outstanding Field Performer at the 2006 SoCon Indoor Meet. Graduated in 2005 with bachelor’s degrees in psychology (spring) and biology (fall).