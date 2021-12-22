Lowcountry state representative resigns from House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Rep. Mandy Kimmons announced her resignation from the House on Tuesday night.

The Lowcountry representative from Ridgeville made the announcement on her Facebook page, citing she wanted to focus on her legal practice and serving her community.

The post says the Republican’s resignation was effective immediately saying the decision was the right decision for her and her family.

In the letter posted on Facebook, Kimmons said:

“Serving South Carolina and the citizens of District 97 has been the honor of a lifetime. I am forever grateful to my fellow citizens that entrusted me with and elected me to the office.”

Kimmons was elected in 2018 and served on the House Judiciary Committee.

