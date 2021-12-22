SC Lottery
Man suspected in crash that killed one, injured several released from hospital

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a driver accused in a crash that killed one person and injured several others has been released from the hospital.

Jose Javier Reyes-Escobar was in the hospital for injuries he sustained in a collision from last week. He has since been transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center and is expected fo have a bond court hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Reyes-Escobar faces three counts of felony DUI, one count of DUI and a charge of no driver’s license.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office say 76-year-old Gretchen Gross of Buffalo, New York and Kiawah Island died on Saturday night from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Officers say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road.

Authorities said the crash happened when a GMC SUV traveling west on Maybank Highway veered over the center line and sideswiped an Infiniti sedan traveling in the opposite direction before hitting a Lincoln sedan head-on.

According to police, eight people that were taken to the hospital were either drivers or passengers of the vehicles involved in the crash.

