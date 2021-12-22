SC Lottery
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stuffing video games down his pants and running from the store.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said this man walked into the Best Buy on Two Notch Road on November 29 and allegedly took two video games and put them down his pants.

The suspect is accused of running from the store without paying for the games.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

