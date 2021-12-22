No. 1 South Carolina tops second-ranked Stanford 65-61

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston didn’t miss this time, her layup with 1:05 to go giving No. 1 South Carolina a 65-61 victory over No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday night.

She finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, her fifth straight double double and 36th of her career.

It was Boston who couldn’t convert last April at the Final Four in the closing seconds to send the Cardinal to a 66-65 victory en route to the national championship.

This time, the 6-foot-5 All-American set herself up down low, got the ball from Destanni Henderson and put it in for the game-winning basket as the Gamecocks (12-0) rallied from 18 points down in the first half to keep alive their best start in six years. It was the biggest comeback in school history.

Stanford (8-3) had a chance to go in front, but Cameron Brink’s jumper came off the rim and into the capable hands of Boston.

Lexie Hull led Stanford with 17 points, just three of those coming in the final three quarters.