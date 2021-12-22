SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 1 South Carolina tops second-ranked Stanford 65-61

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) dribbles the ball as Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) defends...
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) dribbles the ball as Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston didn’t miss this time, her layup with 1:05 to go giving No. 1 South Carolina a 65-61 victory over No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday night.

She finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, her fifth straight double double and 36th of her career.

It was Boston who couldn’t convert last April at the Final Four in the closing seconds to send the Cardinal to a 66-65 victory en route to the national championship.

This time, the 6-foot-5 All-American set herself up down low, got the ball from Destanni Henderson and put it in for the game-winning basket as the Gamecocks (12-0) rallied from 18 points down in the first half to keep alive their best start in six years. It was the biggest comeback in school history.

Stanford (8-3) had a chance to go in front, but Cameron Brink’s jumper came off the rim and into the capable hands of Boston.

Lexie Hull led Stanford with 17 points, just three of those coming in the final three quarters.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings

Latest News

Brent Davis’ three-pointer at the buzzer bounced out as The Citadel fell 77-74 to Manhattan in...
Bulldogs Nearly Force Overtime on Final Shot
Charleston Southern men's basketball dropped its final of two contests at the Cobb Hill &...
South Carolina State Uses Strong Second Half to Best Bucs
A first-time nationally-ranked opponent inside the Buc Dome capped the non-conference portion...
Non-Conference Schedule Concludes with No. 16 Duke
VIDEO: Junior Showcase Bowl at Summerville
VIDEO: Junior Showcase Bowl at Summerville