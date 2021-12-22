SC reports more than 1300 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1323 new COVID-19 cases and a jump in the percent-positive rate.
DHEC said the 1323 new cases include 781 confirmed and 542 probable cases. A total of 299 of those 1323 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|28
|9
|37
|Berkeley County
|34
|15
|49
|Charleston County
|70
|73
|143
|Colleton County
|1
|0
|1
|Dorchester County
|23
|29
|52
|Georgetown County
|6
|7
|13
|Williamsburg County
|1
|3
|4
It reported 16 deaths, including 15 confirmed and one probable death. Charleston and Georgetown Counties each reported a confirmed death.
The percent positive rate was 9.2%, up from 6.9% reported in Tuesday’s data.
DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Wednesday represented Monday’s data.
Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 941,029 cases of COVID-19 and 14,512 deaths in the state from COVID-19.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|751,158
|191,201
|942,359
|Total Deaths
|11,839
|1,968
|13,807
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
