SC reports more than 1300 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1323 new COVID-19 cases and a jump in the percent-positive rate.

DHEC said the 1323 new cases include 781 confirmed and 542 probable cases. A total of 299 of those 1323 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 28 9 37 Berkeley County 34 15 49 Charleston County 70 73 143 Colleton County 1 0 1 Dorchester County 23 29 52 Georgetown County 6 7 13 Williamsburg County 1 3 4

It reported 16 deaths, including 15 confirmed and one probable death. Charleston and Georgetown Counties each reported a confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 9.2%, up from 6.9% reported in Tuesday’s data.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Wednesday represented Monday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 941,029 cases of COVID-19 and 14,512 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 751,158 191,201 942,359 Total Deaths 11,839 1,968 13,807

