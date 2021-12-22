SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports more than 1300 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1323 new COVID-19 cases and a jump in the percent-positive rate.

DHEC said the 1323 new cases include 781 confirmed and 542 probable cases. A total of 299 of those 1323 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County28937
Berkeley County341549
Charleston County7073143
Colleton County101
Dorchester County232952
Georgetown County6713
Williamsburg County134

It reported 16 deaths, including 15 confirmed and one probable death. Charleston and Georgetown Counties each reported a confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 9.2%, up from 6.9% reported in Tuesday’s data.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Wednesday represented Monday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 941,029 cases of COVID-19 and 14,512 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases751,158191,201942,359
Total Deaths11,8391,96813,807

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting...
Goose Creek Police release photos in homicide case
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

Located in Summerville, Scout Boats designs and manufactures world class luxury models. ...
Working Wednesdays: Scout Boats is hiring in time for the new year
VIDEO: US regulators authorize COVID-19 pill
VIDEO: US regulators authorize COVID-19 pill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charges upgraded for man arrested in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
Investigators say surveilence images released Wednesday show a pickup truck that might have...
Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash