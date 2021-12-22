South Carolina State Uses Strong Second Half to Best Bucs

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball dropped its final of two contests at the Cobb Hill & Hammett Classic to South Carolina State Tuesday night, falling 75-65 at McAlister Field House on the campus of The Citadel.

WISE BEYOND THEIR YEARS

Freshman Claudell Harris Jr. lead the way for Charleston Southern for the second straight game in as many nights, finishing with 18 and tying his career high. The only other two Bucs in double-figures were Kalib Clinton (14) and Taje’ Kelly (12), both in their first season.

JUMPING OUT EARLY

Charleston Southern found much success to open the game, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes. Defense turned into offense on multiple occasions, allowing the Bucs freshman scoring tandem to get in a groove early.

NOT AT FULL STRENGTH

Tuesday’s contest marked the fifth time this season the Charleston Southern was not at full strength, as games against Clemson, Kennesaw State, Jacksonville and Manhattan were played with at least one starter out due to injury.

TALE OF TWO HALVES (AGAIN)

The first half was played to the advantage of the Bucs, as Charleston Southern used multiple runs to grab the early advantage. CSU held a ten-point lead most of the half, but South Carolina State was able to bring the margin down to just two at the midway break. The Bucs had the opportunity for a two-for-one situation late in the half but came up empty to keep the game at one possession through one half of play.

On the flip side, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 7-3 run to claim the advantage. Charleston Southern fought back multiple times, taking a lead as large as five in the second half, but South Carolina State was able to answer the call. The Bulldogs finished the game on an 18-8 run to close it out.

UP NEXT

The Bucs will enjoy the Holidays before returning to the hardwood for their last tune-up before Big South play. Charleston Southern will welcome Toccoa Falls to the Buc Dome January 2 for a 3:00 p.m. tip.