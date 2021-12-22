Summerville police rerouting traffic after large paint container spills in roadway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are rerouting traffic in Summerville after they say a large paint container spilled in the roadway Wednesday night.

According to police, authorities are rerouting traffic at South Main Street/West Richardson Street due to the spill.

“Please be patient while we direct traffic, we are aware there may be some inconvenience,” police said.

