Summerville police rerouting traffic after large paint container spills in roadway
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are rerouting traffic in Summerville after they say a large paint container spilled in the roadway Wednesday night.
According to police, authorities are rerouting traffic at South Main Street/West Richardson Street due to the spill.
“Please be patient while we direct traffic, we are aware there may be some inconvenience,” police said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.