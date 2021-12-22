Uplift Charleston to open warming shelter Wednesday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Uplift Charleston says they are opening a warming shelter Wednesday night for those who need a place to stay.

The shelter at Aldersgate United Methodist Church is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

Organizers say the shelter has a capacity of 75 people and will accept men, women and children. No pets will be accepted.

Admission hours for the shelter are between 7 and 11 p.m. and organizers say no one will be admitted before or after that time.

The shelter will close at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, but dinner and breakfast will be served to those that are staying.

CARTA is also providing free transportation to the shelter for those wanting to stay.

