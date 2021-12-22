SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Scout Boats is hiring in time for the new year

Positions include lamination, finishing, and assembly.
Located in Summerville, Scout Boats designs and manufactures world class luxury models. ...
Located in Summerville, Scout Boats designs and manufactures world class luxury models. Dozens of job openings are available in production.(Scout Boats)
By Ann McGill
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Opportunities to work in boat manufacturing are available at Scout Boats. Located in Summerville, Scout Boats designs and manufactures world class luxury models. Dozens of job openings are available in production. Positions include lamination, finishing, and assembly. To apply, just click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting...
Goose Creek Police release photos in homicide case
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

VIDEO: US regulators authorize COVID-19 pill
VIDEO: US regulators authorize COVID-19 pill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charges upgraded for man arrested in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
Investigators say surveilence images released Wednesday show a pickup truck that might have...
Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash