SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities arrest Ladson man accused of trading child porn through the internet

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Komninos who is charged...
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Komninos who is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(DCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Ladson man who is accused of trading child pornography through the internet.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Komninos who is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested on Wednesday and given a $75,000 surety bond.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the Low Country FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on the 9000 block Parlor Drive for an Internet Crimes against Children investigation.

A report states that the South Carolina Attorney General’s Special Investigators received information that an occupant at that home was actively trading child pornography through the internet.

A search warrant was served and Komninos was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man
North Charleston police said the incident was at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and...
Emergency crews respond to accident on Ashley Phosphate Road
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
South Carolina Rep. Mandy Kimmons announced her resignation from the House on Tuesday night.
Lowcountry state representative resigns from House
Investigators say surveilence images released Wednesday show a pickup truck that might have...
Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

Latest News

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot to death while he was...
Authorities identify driver killed in shooting near St. George
The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry non-profit asking for help donating beds to families this Christmas