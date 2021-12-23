Authorities arrest Ladson man accused of trading child porn through the internet

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Ladson man who is accused of trading child pornography through the internet.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Komninos who is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested on Wednesday and given a $75,000 surety bond.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the Low Country FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on the 9000 block Parlor Drive for an Internet Crimes against Children investigation.

A report states that the South Carolina Attorney General’s Special Investigators received information that an occupant at that home was actively trading child pornography through the internet.

A search warrant was served and Komninos was arrested.

