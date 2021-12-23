SC Lottery
Authorities identify driver killed in shooting near St. George

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot to death while he was driving near St. George.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot to death while he was driving near St. George.

Authorities say 44-year-old Edwin M. Boyd of St. George was shot to death on Wednesday while driving on Shady Grove Road, six miles north of Saint George.

Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Paul J. Brouthers at 6:25pm.

“The body will be taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday, December 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.,” the coroner’s office said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

