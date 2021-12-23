SC Lottery
Charleston County Public Library announces holiday schedules

The Charleston Public Library system announced its holiday hours Thursday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Public Library system announced its holiday hours.

Officials say branches will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed through Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Library branches will again close at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 and remain closed through Jan. 2 for the New Years holiday.

Officials say book drops will be unavailable during the closures, but overdue fines will not be charged while the book drops are closed.

