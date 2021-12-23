Charleston County Public Library announces holiday schedules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Public Library system announced its holiday hours.

Officials say branches will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed through Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Library branches will again close at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 and remain closed through Jan. 2 for the New Years holiday.

Officials say book drops will be unavailable during the closures, but overdue fines will not be charged while the book drops are closed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.