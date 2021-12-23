SC Lottery
Clemson snaps 11-game losing skid against Virginia, 67-50

Clemson guard David Collins (13) shoots in front of Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during...
Clemson guard David Collins (13) shoots in front of Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Clemson won 67-50. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)(Andrew Shurtleff | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory on Wednesday night.

Clemson (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also ended an eight-game road skid against Virginia (7-5, 1-1). It was the Tigers first win at Virginia since 2008.

Tyson was 6 of 10 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. The Tigers entered shooting 41.4% from long range with just one game making fewer than eight 3s. They shot 8 of 22 (36%) against the Cavaliers.

Collins was 5-of-7 shooting and collected a third double-double of the season. PJ Hall added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who scored 24 points from 14 Virginia turnovers.

The Cavaliers trailed most of the game and by double digits for most of the second half. They started with an 8-2 surge after halftime to pull to 37-35 but didn’t get closer.

Reece Beekman scored 20 points to lead Virginia. Armaan Franklin added 13 points.

Under coach Brad Brownell, Clemson is 52-2 when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points.

