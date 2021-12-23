SC Lottery
College of Charleston art professor spends time with adults with disabilities

By Ann McGill
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A special treat this week for some adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. They got a visit from an art professor from the College of Charleston.

“The event was to provide clients attending Club Horizons Adult Day Center with the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings through a different medium using tools they traditionally have not used,” Arc of the Low Country CEO Bernard Johnson said.

Associate Professor Jarod Charzewski guided the clients at the facility in North Charleston as they used the tools to practice their eye-to-hand coordination, dexterity, and small motor skills.

“The clients used different sizes of Rasp files to allow the surfaces to be shaped and smoothed. They also used sandpaper, chisels, spaded drill bits, and clay sculpting tools,” Johnson said.

The Arc of the Low Country works closely with Club Horizons to provide educational and outreach opportunities for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

To learn more about Arc of the Low Country, contact Johnson at bernard@arclowcty.org.

VIDEO: Authorities identify driver killed in shooting near St. George
VIDEO: Multiple car break-ins reported on same street in Wando area
