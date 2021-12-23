SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Congressman Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Jim Clyburn said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Congressman Jim Clyburn said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.(AP)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” Clyburn said in a statement. ”I am fully vaccinated and received my booster in September.”

According to Clyburn, he had tested negative for COVID last Thursday in advance of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University on Friday.

Then on Sunday, the congressman said he and his family took at-home tests as a precaution before his granddaughter’s wedding which was today.

Clyburn said his test was inconclusive, so out of an abundance of caution and a recommendation of the House Attending Physician, he quarantined and took a PCR test this Monday.

“It has taken more than 56 hours to receive the results, which have come back positive,” Clyburn said. “I remain in quarantine, as I have since Sunday, and I will continue to follow CDC recommendations until I know it is safe to resume my regular activities.”

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus. We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy,” he continued. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting...
Goose Creek Police release photos in homicide case
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

Deputies are looking for 67-year-old Forest Henry Hare of Jacksonville, Fla.
Deputies searching for missing Fla. man; SUV found in Georgetown
According to police, authorities are rerouting traffic at South Main Street/West Richardson...
Summerville police rerouting traffic after large paint container spills in roadway
Hundreds of people will soon be able to receive free dental services due to an expansion of a...
Free dental clinic expands in North Charleston, partnership between dentists and church
Ahead of the holidays, one North Charleston family is still heartbroken and left with many...
N. Charleston family searching for answers one year after man’s unsolved murder