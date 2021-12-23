Congressman Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” Clyburn said in a statement. ”I am fully vaccinated and received my booster in September.”

According to Clyburn, he had tested negative for COVID last Thursday in advance of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University on Friday.

Then on Sunday, the congressman said he and his family took at-home tests as a precaution before his granddaughter’s wedding which was today.

Clyburn said his test was inconclusive, so out of an abundance of caution and a recommendation of the House Attending Physician, he quarantined and took a PCR test this Monday.

“It has taken more than 56 hours to receive the results, which have come back positive,” Clyburn said. “I remain in quarantine, as I have since Sunday, and I will continue to follow CDC recommendations until I know it is safe to resume my regular activities.”

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus. We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy,” he continued. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death.”

