Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times

The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that had partially fallen into a trench it was supposed to be covering.(Crystal Hyland)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a car that crashed in a 2019 wreck is suing two construction companies for negligence.

The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that had partially fallen into a trench it was supposed to be covering.

Goose Creek Police reported that the car went airborne and flipped four times before coming to rest. The driver required surgery because of her injuries, according to the lawsuit.

Her lawyers argue the construction companies were negligent to open the roadway without backfilling the trench, and after placing three undersized, unsecured metal plates over the trench in the roadway.

