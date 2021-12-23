Dealing with depression around the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For some, the holidays can be an emotional and challenging time. For others that feeling of sadness and hopelessness is more than just a case of the holiday blues.

Psychiatrist Dr. Craig Chepke says the difference between the holiday blues and clinical depression lies in the severity and length of the case.

“The holidays blues is something that comes around this time of year, and it can come and go pretty easily,” he said. “Whereas clinical depression, or as we call it, major depressive disorder, is a more persistent, a more severe case, where it outlasts the holidays. It can last year-round. And most importantly, the level of severity is much higher. It typically impacts the person’s ability to function in everyday life.”

According to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, 17 million American adults have major depressive disorder. A good many of those people also have treatment resistant depression, including Sally.

“Depression is just like any other disease— diabetes or heart disease,” she said. “You kind of have to manage it every single day.”

Dr. Chepke says there are options for people who think their normal depression medication just isn’t cutting it.

“There is an option out there, there’s one that was approved by the FDA a few years ago that in conjunction with an oral anti-depressant is approved called Spravato,” he said.

According to Sally, it’s important to advocate for yourself or loved ones and look for other options, if necessary.

“I really encourage anyone who is struggling or if you know someone who is struggling, if you can’t make that phone call yourself, ask a friend or family member to make that phone call for you,” she said. “There are treatments out there and there is help, but you just have to ask for it.”

Sally and Dr. Chepke tell us no matter if it’s clinical depression or the holiday blues, it is important to check in on yourself and your loved ones this holiday season.

“If you feel like you’re struggling, ask for your help,” Sally said. “Be an advocate for yourself or someone else who needs help.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.