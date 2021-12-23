Lowcountry non-profit asking for help donating beds to families this Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry non-profit group is asking you to help them give the gift of sleep this Christmas.

The new organization was started in February, donating beds to families in need in the greater Charleston area.

The non-profit is called Project Z of the Lowcountry and was founded by former Charleston and Berkeley County teacher Jane Elieff after she realized not every one of her students had a bed to sleep in at night.

Elieff says she realized the impact a good night’s sleep can have on a child’s performance in school.

She says since Project Z started a little less than a year ago, they’ve been able to donate a few beds to Lowcountry families already.

They now have a goal to fund 50 beds by Christmas Day.

Elieff has a list of 21 families who she says have kids sleeping on the floor, on old couches, or sharing beds with multiple siblings.

When you donate to Project Z, you’re helping them provide a full bed to these families. That includes the mattress, bed frame, blankets, sheets, and two pillows.

“I think that if anyone had the chance to speak to the families that I’ve spoken to and really hear what they’re experiencing and where their children are sleeping at night, I think anyone would want to get these kids beds,” Elieff said. “They deserve it, their families deserve it, and we want to make that happen.”

You can choose different tiers of donations like a twin bed or a bunk bed. Elieff says no amount is too big or too small.

To donate to Project Z, Elieff says you can text Giftsleep to 44321 or go to this website: https://projectzlowcountry.org/make-a-donation.

On the website, you can also fill out a form if you are in need of a bed and would like to request one.

