Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase

William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he...
William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he ran from a traffic stop.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 28-year-old man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he ran from a traffic stop

A report states deputies attempted to stop Enterline just before 3 a.m. Monday on Rivers Avenue near Aviation Avenue after observing him speeding.

Authorities say once the traffic stop was made and the deputy was getting out of their patrol car, Enterline fled from the stop.

A report states, Enterline led the deputy eastbound on Rivers Avenue “traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour” before turning onto I-526.

Deputies say the chase continued from I-526 to Virginia Avenue while still reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour.

According to a police report, Enterline led the deputy into an apartment complex where he fled on foot before losing his footing and falling to the ground where he was detained by the deputy.

Enterline was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

