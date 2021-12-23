SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother

By Nancy Laflin
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – Police in New Mexico are searching for two teens who are accused of killing a former corrections officer who was trying to protect his younger brother.

Investigators say Elias Otero’s younger brother met a girl online Feb. 11. He picked her up, but it turned out to be a set up.

“My youngest son was carjacked, and they wanted more than my car. They wanted his jewelry. They stripped him down. They took his credit cards and took whatever he had on him, but they wanted more money,” his mother, Alicia Otero, said.

Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s little brother to drive to the correction officer’s home, telling him they had his brother at gunpoint and wanted cash.

When they got to his home, Elias Otero came out of the house and threatened to shoot the teens.

That’s when police said Avila shot and killed the 24-year-old. His little brother managed to get away.

“It’s very traumatic for all of us, and it’s something we’re going to have to live with for the rest of our lives,” Alicia Otero said.

Copyright 2021 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man
North Charleston police said the incident was at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and...
Emergency crews respond to accident on Ashley Phosphate Road
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
South Carolina Rep. Mandy Kimmons announced her resignation from the House on Tuesday night.
Lowcountry state representative resigns from House
Investigators say surveilence images released Wednesday show a pickup truck that might have...
Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
LIVE: Jury reaches outcome in Potter trial over Daunte Wright’s killing
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause massive pileups and closures of Wis. interstate
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a vehicle is dead after the vehicle was...
Troopers investigating vehicle found in Colleton Co. pond
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured