Multiple car break-ins reported on same street in Wando area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office is investigating multiple car break-ins that happened during the span of one week in the Wando area, specifically in neighborhoods along Clements Ferry Road.

Neighbors living on Country Oaks Lane said their cars were hit Tuesday night. Deputies with the sheriff’s office said Wednesday alone, they received five reports of thefts from vehicles, with many of them all on the same street.

Residents said the area is fairly new, with most moving in a little over a year ago. They said overall, they consider it a safe neighborhood until several car break-ins took place.

Neighbors said they make sure to always lock their cars, but the sheriff’s office said often times, that’s not the case.

Reports showed several cars had items taken from inside and others had their cars tampered with and rummaged through.

Amy Whitley lives in the neighborhood with her family and had her car broken into.

“Considering that my garage opener was in my car, they could’ve made it into my home if they wanted to. I feel like it’s petty crime, but it’s still crime,” said Whitley.

Neighbors said they’d like to see more law enforcement patrolling the area during the middle of the night to hopefully help stop these crimes from happening.

Deputies said out of these recent car break-ins, none of them happened with forced entry. They said that means cars were unlocked. The sheriff’s office said people need to remember not to leave valuables inside their cars and always lock the doors.

