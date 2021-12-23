SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft

Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a house 20 minutes after it had been delivered on Thursday.(GCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the the theft of a package from the front porch of a house in Litchfield Country Club.

Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a house 20 minutes after it had been delivered on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office describes the person of interest as standing 6-feet tall and weighing 190 pounds.

“He has long hair pulled into a ponytail with a scruffy beard,” GCSO officials said. “He was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a tan vest.”

Anyone with information on this person is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man
North Charleston police said the incident was at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and...
Emergency crews respond to accident on Ashley Phosphate Road
South Carolina Rep. Mandy Kimmons announced her resignation from the House on Tuesday night.
Lowcountry state representative resigns from House
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
Investigators say surveilence images released Wednesday show a pickup truck that might have...
Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

Latest News

For some, the holidays can be an emotional and challenging time. For others that feeling of...
Dealing with depression around the holidays
William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase
On Tuesday, the city council approved the first reading of the King Street Business Improvement...
Businesses disagree on impacts of King Street improvement plan
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office is investigating multiple car break-ins that happened...
Multiple car break-ins reported on same street in Wando area