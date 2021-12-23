SC reports highest number of COVID cases since October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2220 new COVID-19 cases and another jump in the percent-positive rate.

DHEC says Thursday’s case total is the highest reported since Oct. 1.

DHEC said the 2220 new cases include 1466 confirmed and 754 probable cases. A total of 455 of those 2220 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 32 14 46 Berkeley County 38 23 61 Charleston County 148 76 224 Colleton County 2 4 6 Dorchester County 42 44 86 Georgetown County 9 13 22 Williamsburg County 7 3 10

It reported 23 deaths, including 14 confirmed and nine probable deaths. Georgetown County reported one confirmed death and Colleton County reported one probable death.

The percent positive rate was 11.1%, up from 9.2% reported in Wednesday’s data.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Thursday represented Tuesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 944,574 cases of COVID-19 and 14,550 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 752,659 191,915 944,574 Total Deaths 12,574 1,976 14,550

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.