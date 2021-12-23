SC reports highest number of COVID cases since October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2220 new COVID-19 cases and another jump in the percent-positive rate.
DHEC says Thursday’s case total is the highest reported since Oct. 1.
DHEC said the 2220 new cases include 1466 confirmed and 754 probable cases. A total of 455 of those 2220 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|32
|14
|46
|Berkeley County
|38
|23
|61
|Charleston County
|148
|76
|224
|Colleton County
|2
|4
|6
|Dorchester County
|42
|44
|86
|Georgetown County
|9
|13
|22
|Williamsburg County
|7
|3
|10
It reported 23 deaths, including 14 confirmed and nine probable deaths. Georgetown County reported one confirmed death and Colleton County reported one probable death.
The percent positive rate was 11.1%, up from 9.2% reported in Wednesday’s data.
DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Thursday represented Tuesday’s data.
Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 944,574 cases of COVID-19 and 14,550 deaths in the state from COVID-19.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|752,659
|191,915
|944,574
|Total Deaths
|12,574
|1,976
|14,550
