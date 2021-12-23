SC State’s Madlock Earns MEAC Weekly Top Honor

NORFOLK, Va., – Freshman guard TJ Madlock has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week, presented by Coco-Cola.

Others earning awards were Graduate guard Kyle Foster of Howard earned MEAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while junior forward Tyree Corbett of Coppin State is the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week

Madlock (G, 6′3, 190, Fr., Memphis, Tenn.) averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals in leading the Bulldogs to victories over Carver, Tennessee State and The Citadel, including a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double against Tennessee State on Dec. 18. He tallied 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals against The Citadel on Dec. 20 and had 16 points with four steals and three assists against Carver on Dec. 16. It’s his second time earning this honor.

Other Top Performers

Foster (G, 6′5, 172, Gr., Hampton, Va.) dropped a career-high 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, at Georgetown on Dec. 15, and then fell just short of a double-double against North Carolina A&T State in the Invesco QQQ Classic three nights later when he netted 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, the latter a career-high. For the week, he averaged 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while hitting 16 of 32 shots from the field (50%), 11 of 20 shots from 3-point range (55%) and 1 of 2 from the free throw line (50%).

Corbett (F, 6′7, 180, r-Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.) garnered a 14-rebound, 20-point double-double against Drexel on Dec. 14 while dishing out three assists. Eleven of his boards were on the defensive end. It’s Corbett’s fourth time winning MEAC Defensive Player of the Week accolades this season, including three times in a row.

Elijah Hawkins (Howard) averaged 9.0 points, 7.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in games against Georgetown and North Carolina A&T State. He had 11 points against Georgetown and 10 assists against A&T.

Randy Miller, Jr. (North Carolina Central) scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, against Delaware State in the Legacy Classic, en route to averaging 16.5 points for the week.

Kris Monroe (North Carolina Central) averaged 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in wins over Gardner-Webb and Delaware State. He scored 17 points against Gardner-Webb while connecting on 70 percent of his shots from the field and 3 of 4 shots from the line (75%). Against Delaware State, he hit 54.5 percent from the floor (6-of-11) and 66.7 percent from three-point range (4-of-6).